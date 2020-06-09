Sheriff: Will of ‘Tiger King’ star’s missing husband was forged

Carole Baskin, whose longstanding feud with Joe Exotic was chronicled in the hit Netflix docuseries “Tiger King,” has been awarded the zoo once owned by her nemesis. (Credit: Big Cat Rescue)

TAMPA, Fla. (WTSP-TV) — A Florida sheriff says someone forged the will of the missing husband of Carole Baskin, a woman prominently featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King” documentary series.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister told 10 Tampa Bay that two experts had confirmed the will of Jack “Don” Lewis was forged.

Lewis disappeared in 1997 and was declared dead in 2002. The millionaire’s will left most of his estate to Baskin, cutting out his children from a previous marriage.

Chronister says criminal charges aren’t expected because the statute of limitations has expired. The Netflix documentary series has sparked new interest in the case.