Sheriff: Prattville assisted living employee fatally shot by resident

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man living at a residential facility was arrested and accused of fatally shooting the house supervisor, authorities said.

Devonta Wayaire Brown was arrested Monday and charged with murder in the death of Marcus Wayne Warren, news outlets reported.

Autauga County court documents said Warren was the on-duty house supervisor for Magnolia Wood Therapeutic Assisted Living, an assisted living facility for the developmentally disabled. Warren repeatedly told Brown to go bed, which made Brown upset, documents said. Brown went to his room, pulled out a handgun from under his mattress and shot Warren, documents said.

Brown then forced a housemate to drag Warren’s body outside but when the two failed, they called 911, documents said.

It’s unclear how Brown got a gun into the home. The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.

Brown’s being held at the county jail on a $60,000 bond. It’s unclear whether Brown had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.