Sheriff: One dead, two rescued on TV tower in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) —

UPDATE (3:00 p.m.) — Sheriff Hoss Mack says this will be reported as an industrial death and OSHA will investigate. High altitude rescue crews made a recovery effort for the one crew member that died Tuesday afternoon.

Escambia County Fire Rescue assisted a rescue team from the Foley Department and other Baldwin County fire units with the rescue of the two other men. Using a basket that is run with a cable system to carry workers, the recovery process started at 2:24 p.m. and the victim was on the ground at 3:12 p.m.

The tower is reported to be 2,000 feet tall and one victim was approximately 1,900 feet up.

UPDATE (2:00 p.m.) — Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack says one person has died while a mechanical contracting crew was working on some type of replacement on the TV tower. Two other crew members were locked into place on the tower until rescue crews were able to assist them safely to the ground.

Mobile Fire-Rescue crews have arrived on the scene, the sheriff saying they have the expertise in high altitude rescues. Those crews are currently evaluating the scene in order to figure out the best way to recover the crew member.

ORIGINAL STORY: According to sources, a rescue effort is underway at a TV tower in the Elsanor/Rosinton area of Baldwin County.

According to one of our sources, a work crew is stuck on a tower on Channel 44 Road. Several fire department crews from Foley, Loxley, Stapleton, Escambia and Mobile were called to the scene. The source says an ALEA helicopter has been called, as well as the Coast Guard and Aircare.

This is a developing story.

