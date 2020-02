Two multi-ethnic police officers at night wearing bulletproof vests, standing beside police cars with emergency lights flashing, behind cordon tape. The policewoman is in her 40s and her Hispanic, male partner is in his 30s.

MUNFORD, Ala. (AP) — A mother and her two children have been found dead in a home in Alabama, according to a sheriff.

The three people were found dead Tuesday in Munford, news outlets reported. Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore told WBMA-TV the victims are a mother and her two kids.

Investigators were actively looking into the deaths, according to a statement from the sheriff’s department.

It says the identities of the victims and their causes of death will be released at a later time.