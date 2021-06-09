Shelter purchase approved for Guntersville driver’s license annex

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – The Marshall County Commission is trying to make things a little better for folks waiting in line to get their driver’s license or have it renewed.

On any given day, dozens of people can be seen standing in line at the driver’s license annex in Guntersville.

To better protect those people from the blazing sun or stormy weather, commissioners approved to buy a new ADA-approved, prefabricated Durasteel shelter.

It is a 8’x15′ bus stop-style shelter.

It will also have benches and a solar fan on the top to keep air circulating inside.

It will cost $14,430.95.

“I’ve been looking at this situation for a number of years, it’s been brought up by a commissioner before. In bad weather, stormy weather, I see people out there in wheelchairs and elderly people so i just felt like it was time to get some type of shelter out there for them,” said Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson.

Hutcheson tells News 19 that crews will be putting the cement pad down within the next month or so before the shelter itself is delivered in September.