SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. – 18-year-old Thomas Reynolds Jr. was reported missing by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

They say Thomas was last seen in Chelsea on Monday. Thomas has brown hair and blue eyes, and he is 5’9” and weighs 165 pounds.

Contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-669-4181 or Investigator R. Turner at 205-670-6307 or at rturner@shelbyso.com if you have information about his whereabouts.