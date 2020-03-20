Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing senior

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office needs help find a missing senior.

Authorities said Kenneth Edgar Gilliland, 87, left his home Thursday morning for a scheduled appointment at 9:15 a.m. at St. Vincents Hospital East in Birmingham.

According to the sheriff’s office, Gilliland is driving a gold 2009 Chevrolet Impala with an Alabama handicapped plate TPS084.

Authorities said Gilliland is a white male with blue eyes, gray hair, and a mustache. He weighs 185 pounds and is 5 feet 10 inches tall.

Authorities also said he may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment.

The sheriff’s office said data last showed Gilliland’s vehicle to be in Brookside, AL on Brookside Coalburg Road at 12:32 p.m. on Thursday.

If anyone has any information about Kenneth Gilliland’s whereabouts, please contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-669-4181 or call 911.