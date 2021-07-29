Shelby applauds unanimous passage of supplemental funds for National Guard, Capitol Police

Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., speaks to reporters as intense negotiations continue to salvage a bipartisan infrastructure deal, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a $2 billion security supplemental appropriations bill to support the National Guard and Capitol Police.

The legislation, passed 98-0, provides $100 million for Capitol Police, $300 million for increased Capitol security measures, and just over $1 billion for the Department of Defense, which will be divided evenly between the National Guard and Afghan Special Immigrants Visa (SIV) program.

“It’s past time we provide urgently-needed funding to safeguard the Capitol, ensure National Guard readiness, and protect our allies in Afghanistan,” said U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.).

“I am pleased the Senate has advanced this bipartisan bill to fund our immediate security needs, and I urge members of the House to quickly take this important legislation and send it to the President’s desk without further delay,” Shelby concluded.

The agreement also includes $600 million for the State Department and $25 million for the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Refugee Resettlement.

According to the Associated Press, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the bill is long overdue.

“It’s not what we sent, it’s certainly not what we need, but it’s a good step forward,” Pelosi said. “It doesn’t mean that we’re finished, but it does mean that we can’t wait another day until we strengthen the Capital Police force, strengthen the Capitol.”

The bill now heads to the U.S. House of Representatives, and then President Biden’s desk.