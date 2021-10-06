Sheffield Police Officer sues man who shot him; court documents reveal new details

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Sheffield Police Officer Lt. Max Dotson is suing the man accused of shooting himself, fellow police officer Sgt. Nick Risner and another man in Muscle Shoals on Friday.

Court documents provide new details into the events that happened on October 1 behind the Southgate Mall.

The suit shows that the plaintiff, Max Dotson, was involved in a chase with the defendant, suspect Brian Martin, that ended in a vacant parking lot. The court documents state that Brian Martin intentionally shot Max Dotson twice in the chest with a .45 caliber handgun.

The lawsuit states that the intentional acts committed by Brian Martian caused Lt. Max Dotson physical harm, mental anguish, and emotional distress.

The filing seeks compensation from the defendant for the amount of $375,000.

Dotson was one of two officers shot in the altercation. Sgt. Nick Risner was flown to Huntsville Hospital for surgery where he later died from his injuries. The suspect, Brian Martin, was injured in the shooting and taken to Huntsville Hospital. William Clare Mealback Jr. was also fatally shot in the incident.

Muscle Shoals Police Department is investigating the death of William Mealback and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the death of Sheffield Police Officer Sgt. Nick Risner.

ALEA gave the preliminary details of the incident but they have not released any additional information.

News 19 continues to seek answers from ALEA on any possible updates.