Sheffield Police Officer dies from injuries after shooting Friday

SHEFFIELD, Ala. – The Sheffield Police Officer who was shot in the line of duty Friday has died.

Sheffield City Councilwoman Randa Hovater confirmed Sgt. Nick Risner died from his injuries at 9:52 a.m. Saturday.

Risner, a K-9 officer was shot during a firefight in Muscle Shoals Friday afternoon and flown to Huntsville Hospital for surgery. He was one of two officers hit by bullets during the firefight behind Southgate Mall Friday afternoon. The other officer was hit in his vest and was not injured.

Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry released a statement thanking the community and everyone who prayed for Sgt. Risner, his family and the Sheffield Police Department. Terry also said Risner died a hero and he is continuing to save lives by being an active organ donor.

A prayer vigil for Risner is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon outside of Vertillo Pizza & Grill (312 N. Montgomery Ave, Sheffield). There will be a donation bucket to help the family pay for expenses and Vertillos will be donating 25% of the day’s sales to the family as well.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement, “We often take for granted the safety of our neighborhoods and communities while, every minute of every day, heroes sworn to protect and serve us venture into harm’s way. Sergeant Risner was such a hero. We live our lives in security because of the bravery and commitment of men like Sergeant Risner who vigilantly stand guard against evil. We can never repay their sacrifice. Please pray for Sergeant Risner’s family, friends, and fellow officers.”

Our hearts go out to Sheffield Police, the family & friends of Sgt. Nick Risner during this extremely difficult time. His ultimate sacrifice to our North Alabama community will not be forgotten. We are devastated by the tragic loss of this hero and our fellow LEO brother. 💙🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/r5nLTE0g1F — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) October 2, 2021

The suspect, Brian Lansing Martin, was sentenced in 2013 to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter. He was arrested in 2011 for killing his father over an owed debt in Tuscumbia. He was released from prison in May 2016, according to police.

Terry also said in his statement, “The justice system failed not only Sgt. Nick Risner, but his family and everyone who has been affected by his passing. This incident should have never happened because a coward who should still be in prison was walking the streets.”

Martin was hit during the firefight Friday and taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.