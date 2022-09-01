SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — A library in the Shoals has been without air conditioning all summer long – resulting in hazardous working conditions and early closures.

Due to supply chain issues and misappropriated funds, the library may have to deal with it even longer.

Employees at the Sheffield Public Library say their air conditioning has been out for months. The library’s director, Beth Ridgeway, confirmed the facility has been forced to close many afternoons because of the summer’s extreme heat.

Sheffield Mayor Steve Stanley told News 19 that fixing the air conditioning has been a “difficult and frustrating situation.”

He said that they attempted to have their unit replaced, but have had significant issues with the person that they originally hired. According to Stanley, the contractor misappropriated the funds and was not able to fix the unit.

Now, they are forced to wait for replacement parts that are on backorder.

Stanley said they had found some temporary fixes for special programming, but it is unclear when a permanent fix will be found.