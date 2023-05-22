SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — The Sheffield City Schools (SCS) Board of Education hosted its first code of conduct meeting of the year on Monday.

The Code of Conduct has information about many of the rules and procedures at each school. That includes things like attendance, special education referrals, disciplinary action, and dress codes.

SCS Assistant Superintendent Stephanie Wieseman told News 19 that they will be having multiple meetings throughout they year to update their code of conduct. This will give parents and legal guardians several opportunities to ask questions and propose changes.

“Making sure that they have input allows them to understand what’s expected of their children when they’re in the building.,” Wieseman said. “It also makes sure that they understand their rights as parents as well as the rights of their children within our building.”

Wieseman later said that they want to encourage as many parents and legal guardians as possible to participate in these meetings.