SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — A longtime Sheffield City Schools (SCS) athletic trainer died Thursday night following a crash in Mississippi, according to the school district.

SCS confirmed on social media that athletic trainer Jason McGee, 46, of Florence was killed in an accident in Iuka, Miss. while he was traveling home from a varsity basketball game.

McGee has been the athletic trainer for Sheffield High School for the last 16 years, and prior to that he was a trainer at Lauderdale County High School, Brooks High School and Rogers High School, his obituary states.

The accident is still under investigation, SCS stated.

Below you can read the full statement on McGee, posted by SCS:

Sheffield City School District, it’s with a heavy heart that we inform you of the untimely death of our school district’s beloved athletic trainer, Jason McGee. Jason was killed in an automobile accident Thursday night in Iuka, MS, as he was traveling home from a varsity basketball game. The accident remains under investigation which is standard procedure, thus full details are not available at this time. Our administrative team has met to handle the release of this information first and foremost to our coaches and students, all of whom Jason cared for deeply. Jason loved our school district, and students and was loyal to the Sheffield Bulldog family for many years. Athletic Director David Hufstedler characterized Jason as having a constant smile and the “biggest laugh of anybody around.” “That ever-present smile will always be remembered as well as that big laugh of his that you could hear coming down the hall,” Hufstedler said. “He always let our students know he cared for them.” Our deepest condolences go out to Jason’s family. This is a devastating loss for the school district, the city of Sheffield, and throughout the Shoals as he was a beloved professional and friend to all. Sheffield City School District