Sheffield City Schools approves 4-week mask mandate beginning Monday

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — Sheffield City Schools will impose a 4-week mask mandate beginning next week.

The school system’s Board of Education approved the request from Superintendent Keith Davis on Friday.

“This implementation is in response to the COVID-19 surge that is currently being experienced in Alabama,” said Davis. “I understand that the debate regarding masks is very divisive and everyone is tired of dealing with COVID protocols; however, the strong recommendations from our state health leaders along with the rising Covid-19 cases in Alabama show that we all must work together to do our best to keep our faculty, staff, and students in school.”

The mandate will go from Monday, August 9 through Friday, September 3.

“It is my hope that by September 3, the current surge will have subsided and the majority of our staff and students 12 years and up will have received a vaccination,” Davis continued. “As a result, we will be able to lift the mask mandate and enjoy a great 2021-2022 school year.”

For the superintendent’s full message, click here.