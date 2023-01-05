SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — Employees of the City of Sheffield are set to receive at least a 10% pay increase in 2023.

Sheffield Mayor Steve Stanley told News 19 the city received more revenue than expected in 2022. They also consolidated some city positions and preserved some money before the new year started.

Stanley says they believe their success last year is sustainable — which is why they were comfortable offering the raise.

“Our employees are the most important asset the city has,” Stanley said. “Without them, we can’t provide any services or be of any benefit to our citizens. So we want to make sure that we do our best to take care of them.”

Sheffield Fire Chief Matt Mothershed said the raise was a very pleasant surprise for the city’s firefighters.

“You take care of your employees and it just it just trickles down,” Mothershed said. “The morale is great right now. Everything’s working really, really well.”

This is largest raise that city employees have received in several years. Employees received a four percent raise in 2021 and a nine percent raise in 2022.

Mayor Stanley said some employees will be eligible for raises up to almost 15 percent to make up for pay rate discrepancies.