SHEFFIELD, Ala. – The city of Sheffield is cleaning up later this month, and volunteers are wanted.

The Sheffield Beautification and Tree Board will hold a cleanup day on March 28 from 1-4 p.m. Volunteers will meet at Sheffield City Hall. The cleanup will be conducted with supplies provided by Keep the Shoals Beautiful.

People interested in volunteering can RSVP by emailing sheffieldbeautificationboard@gmail.com or by leaving a message on the event’s Facebook page.