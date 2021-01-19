Sexual misconduct investigation underway at Brooks High School

KILLEN, Ala. – Special Agents are investigating an alleged incident of sexual misconduct between a teacher and student at Brooks High School

According to Lauderdale County Sheriff, Rick Singleton, the alleged incident involved teacher Ashtyn McCluskey. She is listed as a 7th-grade math teacher on the Brooks High School website.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) started the investigation at the request of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on December 17th.

Singleton says the investigation was turned over to the SBI due to the fact the alleged incident involves a family member of a sheriff’s office employee.

The Sheriff says it is his understanding McCluskey was placed on administrative leave.

They say nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing.