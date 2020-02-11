Severe weather tax holiday coming up

Alabamians will be able to stock up on supplies to get them through severe weather events later this month.

The state’s severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday will take place Feb. 21-23. During that time, shoppers will be able to buy certain items without paying state sales tax. Items like batteries, tarps, plywood and fire extinguishers will be eligible.

You can find the complete list of items that are covered here.

This is the ninth year that the state has suspended sales taxes on items to help residents prepare for severe weather. A list of local governments that will also suspend their sales taxes on eligible items can be found here.