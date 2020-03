Large waterspout on Mobile Bay. Photo sent in by Chase Goleman. @NWSMobile @WKRG pic.twitter.com/T887fegaqU

WOW!! Crazy view of a Tornado Warned Waterspout from the view of a boat! #alwx #tornado #waterspout pic.twitter.com/FkNRwnplHa

A large waterspout was spotted in Mobile Bay later in the morning from the same complex of storms.

A man evacuated his truck moments before he saw a tornado pick up his home leaving nothing behind but debris… Thankfully he is not injured. Multiple damage reports coming from Lucedale, MS. pic.twitter.com/yYLKrXnE2N

This morning’s tornado near Troy, AL. Photo taken from the Troy Airport. @spann @JoshWeather @WSFA_Amanda pic.twitter.com/P3HocO7iQa

Absolute MASSIVE tornado smoked south sections of Eufaula on US441. Significant damage at the gold course! @NWSBirmingham @LiveStormsMedia pic.twitter.com/FVdZFvh4tG

The threat for severe weather continues across parts of the far Southeast and Gulf Coast. For live severe weather coverage across the Southeast today, you can follow our sister stations’ live streams.

Mobile/Gulf Coast: WKRG

Florida Panhandle: WMBB

Dothan/Wiregrass: WDHN

Columbus, GA/East AL: WRBL

Live Alert 19 can alert you of severe weather no matter where you are.

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android.

– Alex Puckett

