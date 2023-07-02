The Weather Authority is closely monitoring the potential for isolated strong to severe thunderstorm development through Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the counties highlighted in pink until 8 PM. This includes all counties in north Alabama along with southern middle Tennessee Valley.

This means that conditions are favorable for the development of severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Tennessee Valley under a ‘Slight Risk’ (level 2 out of 5) for strong to severe storm development. This will not be a widespread event but it is crucial to stay weather aware if you have any outdoor plans.

Storms today will be capable of producing damaging winds, hail, as well as frequent lightning and heavy rain. Pay attention to changing weather conditions and be prepared to act if a warning is issued.

