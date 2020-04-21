Severe Storms Possible Wednesday Night and Thursday

Some Severe Storms Possible Late Wednesday night and Thursday

During the day Wednesday, our air remains relatively dry, but a warm front lifts into the area late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. As that warm front lifts north, showers and storms are likely, and a few of those storms could produce heavy rain, frequent lighting, and perhaps gusty winds and hail.

Behind this round of storms, more humid and unstable air moves in behind the warm front as a cold front begins to move towards the Tennessee Valley from the west.

Return flow brings fuel for storms Thursday

This means we could see another round of scattered storms Thursday from the mid to late morning into the afternoon.

Storms could re-develop along the cold front Thursday

Storms could develop again in the late morning and afternoon along a cold front

This isn’t set in stone here. A lot depends on how the morning storms and warm front behave, and quite frankly models have been struggling with these types of warm fronts lately. Having said that, there’s plenty of reason to think we deal with some strong or severe storms Wednesday night into Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the Tennessee Valley in their Wednesday and Thursday outlooks because of the potential for severe storms.

SPC Outlook for Wednesday Night's storms

SPC Outlook for Thursday's Storms

Be sure to be prepared for severe storms Wednesday night and Thursday.

Wednesday night & Thursday timing:

An initial wave of thunderstorms moves through the area late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. These storms could produce heavy rain, lightning, and maybe gusty winds and hail. Most, if not all of these storms will stay below severe limits, but could be a bit noisy.

Depending on how the atmosphere reacts after the first round of storms, a second, more intense round of scattered thunderstorms will be possible Thursday from the late morning into the afternoon. This round is what we call conditional, meaning that it could happen if certain conditions are met. This round of storms will depend on whether enough warm, unstable air moves in ahead of the cold front. Despite this round of storms being conditional, we’re a bit more concerned about this round of storms than the morning round right now. These storms could develop as early as the mid morning in Mississippi and last as late as the early evening across parts of East Alabama and West Georgia.

Be sure to have multiple ways to receive weather information Wednesday night and Thursday like Live Alert 19 and a NOAA weather radio with fresh batteries.

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android.

– Alex Puckett

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook