Several units respond to north Huntsville house fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire Monday night.

District Fire Chief Steve Thompson told News 19 the call came in around 7 p.m. and multiple Huntsville Fire units responded to a house fire on Laverne Drive in northern Huntsville.

One family has been displaced due to fire and smoke damage throughout the home, as well as water damage from the firefighters putting out the fire.

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster said no one was injured in the fire but units were on scene to assist Huntsville Fire.

It is not known at this time how the fire started.

Officials closed one lane of Sparkman Drive for a portion of the evening.