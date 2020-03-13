Several sports leagues, local teams canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Throughout the nation and the world, many athletic leagues have been suspended and many major sporting events have been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sporting events at the local level are also being affected.

The NBA, PGA, MLB, NHL, soccer, NASCAR, and other organizations have announced cancellations, suspensions and closed off sporting events to fans.

Auburn football has announced it is postponing the start of spring practice and all football-related activities. Practice was originally scheduled to begin on Mar. 16.

The University of Alabama has informed teams that it is prohibiting any NFL personnel from visiting the school until march 30 per ESPN's Field Yates. Alabama's pro day has been rescheduled from its original Mar. 24 date to Apr. 9.

The Huntsville Havoc was set for a two-game home-stand Friday and Saturday against the Macon Mayhem but that's not going to happen anymore.

The SPHL announced Thursday evening that it has suspended its season effective immediately due to concerns over COVID-19.

Team CEO Ralph Nelson doesn't anticipate fans having to miss out on opening night.

He anticipates the Rocket City Trash Pandas schedule will go on as planned. Right now, Major and Minor League Baseball are delaying the start of the 2020 season.

Single-game tickets for the home opener on April 15 go on sale Saturday at 9 a.m.

There have been many suspensions of leagues and cancellations but here in Alabama, high school sports continue on so fans still have something to look forward to.