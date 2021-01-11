Several reports of snow across the Tennessee Valley

Yes, some of us across the Valley are getting snow this morning. Are you seeing any in your neck of the woods?

  • Dusting of snow at 0430 this morning in Old Decatur.
  • Rodney Cox, Russellville
  • Porter Johnson, Colbert County
  • Dusting in Madison
  • Lisa Peters, Sheffield
  • Christie Childers, Danville

