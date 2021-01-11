Several reports of snow across the Tennessee Valley News by: Bobby Stilwell Posted: Jan 11, 2021 / 06:45 AM CST / Updated: Jan 11, 2021 / 07:04 AM CST Yes, some of us across the Valley are getting snow this morning. Are you seeing any in your neck of the woods? Dusting of snow at 0430 this morning in Old Decatur.Rodney Cox, RussellvillePorter Johnson, Colbert CountyDusting in MadisonPorter Johnson, Colbert CountyLisa Peters, SheffieldChristie Childers, Danville Have any photos to share? Send them to us below! Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video