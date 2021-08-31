Several public hearings in North Alabama coming up about reapportionment lines

ALABAMA (WHNT) — As state lawmakers continue the reapportionment process, they want to hear from residents across the state.

The U.S. and Alabama constitutions require reapportionment after every 10-year census to keep districts as close to equal in population, according to AL.com.

Alabama lawmakers must draw new lines for seven congressional districts, eight state Board of Education districts, 35 Alabama Senate districts, and 105 Alabama house districts. They have to follow a list of certain guidelines set by the state, you can view them here.

Alabamians can voice their opinions about the new lines at meetings starting on September 1. They can participate online through Microsoft Teams or attend in person.

There are five coming up in the Valley:

Drake State Community College in Huntsville – September 1, 9 a.m. | Click here for the meeting

Northwest-Shoals Community College in Muscle Shoals – September 1, 11 a.m. | Click here for the meeting

Calhoun Community College in Tanner – September 1, 2 p.m. | Click here for the meeting

Northeast Alabama Community College in Rainsville – September 1, 4 p.m. | Click here for the meeting

Snead State Community College in Boaz – September 2, 9 a.m. | Click here for the meeting

For an entire list of the meetings across the state, click here.