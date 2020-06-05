Several North Alabama agencies get grants to provide COVID-19 relief

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said community agencies across the state will get more than $17 million to help people who have faced unemployment and other economic difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money will be used for a range of social and emergency services for senior citizens, people with disabilities and low-income families, including people who suffered financial loss during the pandemic.

Types of assistance will be determined by the local agencies based on needs and may include food or rental assistance or help with prescription medication, according to the governor’s office.

The local agencies receiving money are:

Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc. – $668,160 (Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale counties)

$668,160 (Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale counties) Community Action Partnership Huntsville/Madison and Limestone Counties – $1.05 million (Limestone and Madison counties)

$1.05 million (Limestone and Madison counties) Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. – $1.35 million (Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall, and St. Clair counties)

– $1.35 million (Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall, and St. Clair counties) Community Action Partnership of North Alabama – $775,602 (Cullman, Lawrence and Morgan counties)

The money is coming from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and will be administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.