ARDMORE, Ala. (WHNT) – Several fire and rescue crews responded to a fire in Ardmore on Thursday afternoon.

According to Toney Volunteer Fire and Rescue, multiple crews were on the scene of a vegetation fire at 14088 Pulaski Pike.

Outside of Toney VFR, about 30 people are attending to the incident, including responders from Harvest, Madison County, Limestone County, Lincoln County, Tenn. and Alabama Forestry.

News 19 crews are on the scene working to provide updates on the incident.