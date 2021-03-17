Several COVID vaccine clinics closing early due to storms Wednesday

(WHNT) – If you’re scheduled to get a vaccine today, you may want to double-check that the provider you’re using will still be open.

Several vaccine clinics have decided to close ahead of the Wednesday storms.

Huntsville Hospital’s community vaccination clinic at John Hunt Park will close operations at noon.

If you have an appointment scheduled after that time, you can go to the clinic any time on Thursday or Friday this week. No appointment is needed, according to organizers.

The COVID-19 clinic at Athens Limestone Hospital will be closed all day Wednesday. All people that were scheduled to get their shot Wednesday will come in at the same time Thursday.

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Alabama A&M will also be closed Wednesday. Organizers say that any missed appointments will be honored at the same time Thursday.