Several COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the Tennessee Valley to close Today or delay open

TENNESSEE VALLEY, Ala. – Several COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the Tennessee Valley are closing today or delaying their open.

The Athens Limestone Hospital COVID Vaccine Clinic will be closed Thursday, February 18th. According to the hospital, everyone with an appointment will be called and re-scheduled as soon as possible.

They request that you avoid calling the hospital so that the scheduling team can dedicate their time to get all appointments rescheduled. People who are scheduled to receive 2nd doses will receive priority scheduling to ensure they are within their vaccination window.

The Limestone County Health Department will delay opening on February 18th until noon.

The department will open at noon for 2nd dose Covid vaccine patients and continue to honor all missed vaccine appointments this afternoon, tomorrow and next week.

The Community Vaccination Clinic at John Hunt Park Jaycee’s Building will open at noon on February 18th.

All appointments scheduled before that time, 8:00 AM to – 11:59 AM, should come Saturday, Feb. 20 at the same time as the original appointment.

The Lawrence County Health Department will open at noon on February 18th.

The Winston County Health Department will open at noon on February 18th.