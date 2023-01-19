Several agencies, including the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, are responding to neighboring homes in Decatur on Thursday.

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Several agencies, including the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), are responding to neighboring homes in Decatur on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post, the Drug Enforcement Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, DEA and ATF, are executing simultaneous search warrants on two homes on southwest Montgomery Street.

According to MCSO spokesman Mike Swafford, there is no threat to the public. Both homes are a part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

The scene has been secured, but MCSO is asking residents to use caution in the area due to heavy law enforcement presence.