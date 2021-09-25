Seven Huntsville fires under investigation for arson

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville authorities are investigating seven separate fires that all happened on Saturday night.

Huntsville Police took a suspect into custody around 8 p.m. on Saturday, who is expected to face multiple arson charges.

Police listed the following locations were fires were intentionally set:

Plato’s Closet located at 4851 Whitesburg Drive

McDonald's located at 1795 US Highway 72 East

Aldi located at 2125 Winchester Road Northeast

Dollar General located at 125 Winchester Road Northeast

Kroger located at 6070 Moores Mill Road

Walmart located at 6140 University Drive

Dick's Sporting Goods located at 2718 Carl T Jones Drive Southeast

Officials say while no one was injured in the fires, the businesses affected sustained varying levels of damage.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that occurred at a separate Dollar General at 1604 Winchester Road. The fire is unrelated to the fires above being investigated by Huntsville Police.

However, Moores Mill Fire Department President Zachary Trulson says the separate fire is also suspicious.