Seven displaced in Toney house fire

TONEY, Ala. – Toney Volunteer Fire and Rescue said multiple departments responded to a house fire Sunday night.

Crews were called to a house fire in the 200-block of Comet Drive just after 7:30 p.m.

Toney Fire said crews saw fire in the attached garage on the home and began working to limit the spread to the rest of the house.

The fire was brought under control within 40 minutes.

One person suffered minor burns, but was treated and released outside the home.

The American Red Cross is assisting seven adults who are displaced.

Bobo, Harvest, and Hazel Green Fire responded, along with HEMSI.

The Alabama State Fire Marshal is investigating.