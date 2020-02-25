Sessions tours Limestone County technology park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – U.S. Senate candidate Jeff Sessions was in Limestone County Tuesday morning.

Sessions stopped at the Alabama Robotics Technology Park in Tanner and got a firsthand look at how the advanced technology center is helping workers develop skills for high-tech fields, and how that creates a strong economy in Alabama.

"No community college is doing a better job preparing workers for new jobs tomorrow, getting them ready, helping them be prepared in the latest and greatest technologies," Sessions said.

Calhoun Community College President Joe Burke, Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling and others joined Sessions on the tour.

Sessions is running in the Republican primary for his old Senate seat. The field of Republicans running for the U.S. Senate seat in 2020 also includes Stanley Adair, Bradley Byrne, Arnold Mooney, Roy Moore, Ruth Page Nelson, and Tommy Tuberville.