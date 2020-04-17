Servpro of Marshall County helps residents cleanup after EF2 tornado

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala.- Several different restoration companies, including Servpro of Marshall County, are out in Boaz helping residents get clean up their homes after being damaged by an EF2 tornado.

Servpro employees are working inside homes that had got quite a bit of roof and water damage during the Easter Sunday tornado.

They are cleaning up soaking wet insulation and sheetrock and making sure furniture is protected while they get everything for restoration.

“After the storm passed through, it was still raining. A lot of the houses that had roof leaks, so the rainwater gets in the house, so it can affect the sheetrock and the walls, the ceiling and floors, said Casey Griep, the sales and marketing rep for Servpro of Marshall County.

“Boaz hits home with me. It’s where I grew up. I spent the first 25, 26 years of life here. I know a lot of the people here and the community here is important to me,” said Griep.

Griep told WHNT News 19 that many of the people who have called needing their help are old high school friends of his.

“It’s sad to look around and see some of the landmarks and some of the houses that are destroyed from the storm that I grew up knowing,” explained Griep.

He said they were getting ready to help with COVID-19 efforts when they had to pivot to storm damage relief.

“One of the things we began to offer was for first responders. We would disinfect the ambulances and fire medic trucks at no cost to first responders,” Griep told WHNT News 19. “Just some way we could give back to the community in a small way, but it does help those guys a tremendous amount if we do that especially if they have a confirmed case patient that they are transporting.”

The company is working with homeowners and their insurance companies to make sure everything is cleaned up and restored properly.