Service held for those lost to COVID-19 in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Sunday afternoon Trinity United Methodist Church held a COVID prayer service honoring and remembering the lives lost to COVID-19 a year after the country shut down.

More than 500 bags, each filled with a candle lined the main stage at Trinity UMC. A few with a name written on them in remembrance.

“We lost our mothers, our fathers, our sisters, our brothers. Our grandmothers, grandfathers, aunts, and uncles. Our co-workers and neighbors” said one member of the church.

No age, race, or sex has been spared from the pandemic. Many have lost or know someone who has lost someone that didn’t intend to leave their life behind when this virus struck.

“We are expressing our loss. Loss of the familiar. Loss of our jobs, loss of businesses, loss of our health,” said one preacher.

Leaders from Huntsville Hospital and Crestwood Medical Center thanked the community for their patience and support after a year filled with change.

“Gratitude, protection, and hope resonates with each and every employee at Crestwood. Everyday,” said Pam Hudson, the CEO of Crestwood Medical Center.

Mayor Tommy Battle spoke about the wake-up call we all experienced when everything was shut down.

“A year ago we were busily shuffling to this meeting or shuffling a child to this baseball game or going to another meeting and all of a sudden the world stopped,” said Mayor Battle.

Now with more vaccines shipping out and getting into the arms of millions of Americans, Battle says all the waiting and pain may not be for nothing.

“The hope that showed us a different way of life. Maybe a way of life that was a little bit slower than what we had before. Maybe that hope filters into this next phase of the pandemic,” said Battle.

The service was live streamed by Trinity UMC. You can watch it here.