Septuple homicide suspects transported to Morgan County Jail

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Two men charged in the murder of seven people in Valhermoso Springs earlier this month have arrived back in Morgan County.

John Legg and Frederic Rogers were transported from Birmingham and arrived at the Morgan County Jail Sunday night.

Authorities in Marion County, Oregon arrested Legg and Rogers during a traffic stop last Sunday. The two are charged with capital murder for the death of seven people who were found shot to death at a home.

Legg and Rogers were being held at a county jail in Oregon. Last week, Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett said both suspects are originally from Morgan County and knew everyone in the house. He added they also did not have a criminal record.

According to Puckett, the suspects and three of the victims were part of a local club called the “7 Deadly Sins”.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says it worked with 25 different agencies, including the FBI, across three states to find Legg and Rogers.