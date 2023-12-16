HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Madison Behavior Therapy at Wellstone hosted a special visit with Santa Saturday, catering to children with sensory sensitivity.

Thanks to a Christmas tradition that started seven years ago, everyone is getting that visit with Santa that they deserve.

The event was created for children with sensory difficulties, neurodivergent abilities, or other medical conditions.

“Waiting in lines is hard for our kids and the sounds and the environment is just too overwhelming,” said Kim Anderson.

For parents like Anderson with special needs children, she says the inclusive event is the only way her kids could enjoy time with their holiday hero.

At the event, each kid was given one-on-one time with the North Pole Native, something they would not have been able to do visiting Santa in a typical setting due to their circumstances.

“We have our own struggles with having two special needs kids. Coming to a place like this where you have super welcoming people and a Santa that is clued into the issues and needs of our kids is amazing,” Anderson told News 19.

Wellstone’s Director of Applied Behavioral Analysis Lindsay Chapman says providing these children with a holiday treat like a visit with Mr. Claus is big deal.

“It’s really important to Wellstone as a company to reach out to these families let them know that they’re included that we care about them and that they’re part of the community,” Chapman said. “We see them and we want them to enjoy Christmas like the rest of us”.

For Mark Rowe, the inclusive Santa Clause, he says bringing joy to the children and their families is what its all about.

“Seeing the smile on the kid’s faces is one thing, seeing the smiles on the parent’s faces means just as much. If I can make one person smile every single day, my day is done,” said Rowe.

Children enjoyed fun activities and they received noise cancelling headphones, something that helps kids on the spectrum in loud places. The kids were also given early Christmas gifts to bring home.