Senior reported missing in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ala. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for George Washington Watkins.

Mr. Watkins is a 71-year-old white male with brown eyes, grey hair, and may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment.

Watkins is 5’8″ and 140 pounds. He was last seen in Winfield, Alabama around 8:00 AM on December 12.

Watkins might be driving a 1999 Black Silverado with Alabama Tag 67BZ375.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of George Washington Watkins, please contact the Marion County Sheriffs Department at (205) 921-7433.