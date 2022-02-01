BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and Children’s of Alabama wants to make sure all the patients across the state can feel the love.

Now through February 14 you can send a virtual greeting card to kids that may be stuck in the hospital over the holiday. The cards are free, and the process takes less than a minute to spread some cheer.

All you have to do is visit their website here, choose one of three designs, and submit. Hospital staff will print the cards and hand them out to the kids on Valentine’s Day.

Children’s of Alabama says the card drive is a way for the public to bring a smile to the patients’ faces since hospital visitation is limited under COVID-19 restrictions. Because of those restrictions, hospitals also cannot accept in-person gift donations. Gifts can also be purchased for the kids through the hospital’s online registry.

For more information about donating to patients at Children’s of Alabama, visit ChildrensAL.org/Foundation .