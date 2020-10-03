Senator Ron Johnson becomes third GOP senator to test positive

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 05: Chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI) speaks at the start of a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing on the government’s response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on March 5, 2020 in Washington, DC. COVID-19 has taken hold in the United States and national and local governments are rushing to contain the virus and to find a cure. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, his spokesperson announced on Saturday. Johnson is the third Republican senator to test positive for the virus in two days.

Johnson’s spokesperson said he was exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus on September 14, and then stayed in quarantine for 14 days and tested negative twice.

“He returned to Washington on Sept. 29 and shortly after was exposed to an individual who has since tested positive. After learning of this exposure, the senator was tested yesterday afternoon. This test came back positive,” the spokesperson said.

“Senator Johnson feels healthy and is not experiencing symptoms. He will remain isolated until given the all-clear by his doctor.”

Senators Mike Lee and Thom Tillis have also tested positive for the virus.