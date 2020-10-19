Senator Doug Jones campaigns in North Alabama, holds HBCU rally in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – With the general election around the corner, Senator Doug Jones is making a push for votes in North Alabama as he tries to defend his U.S. Senate seat from Republican opponent Tommy Tuberville.

Jones held a drive-in HBCU rally Sunday in Huntsville. Speakers included leaders and students from Oakwood University, Alabama A&M and Drake State.

Jones helped pass legislation to give HBCU’s permanent funding last December. The senator also underlined his belief that HBCU’s are playing an important role in Alabama economy.

Jones said he feels good about getting votes in North Alabama, but with the clock winding down, he says wants to prove he’s the right candidate for the momentum around the Rocket City.

“The fact of the matter is Huntsville is such an important part of the state. It is such an important of the economy,” Jones said. “As I sit on the Armed Services Committee, we have spent a lot of time and effort trying to get an awful lot of money into Huntsville. Whether its through defense contractors, or the army, or NASA, or the FBI. Its a growing place,” said Senator Jones.

Tommy Tuberville has also spent time campaigning in North Alabama. Tuberville spent time on the campaign trail with Jeff Sessions who won Madison County during the runoff against Tuberville. Session has since voiced his full support for Tuberville.

The Tuberville campaign sent out an email Sunday night to supporters asking for money after a recent poll had Senator Jones beating Tuberville. Many people, including Alabama Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth shrugged the poll off as “fake”, however the Tuberville campaign did voice concern in an email to supporters over the weekend, asking for donations.