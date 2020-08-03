Senate stalls on reaching another coronavirus relief package

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCMH) — Congress needs to pass another coronavirus relief package, but that process remains stalled even after weekend negotiations between party leaders.

For the first time since March, millions of unemployed Americans won’t get the extra $600 of added weekly federal benefits.

Illinois Democratic Representative Brad Schneider said Senate Republicans dragged their heels after House democrats passed their version of coronavirus relief, the Heroes Act, almost two months ago.

“We have to have something we can talk about, and the Republicans haven’t settled on their position,” Rep. Schneider said.

Meanwhile, Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown said the GOP talk of lowering the unemployment payments is a nonstarter.

“Their plan isn’t really serious. It’s not even agreed to within the Republican party and the president is not even particularly supportive of it,” Sen. Brown said. “I will insist on the $600 a week. It’s working. It’s kept people out of poverty by the millions.”

But advisors to the president say Republicans offered a one-week extension of that $600 benefit and Democrats refused.

“For the Democrats now to say ‘Oh the Republicans got in the way,’ that’s just a flat out lie,” said Kellyanne Conway, White House senior advisor.”

President Trump says the Democrats have no interest in stopping the virus or helping the economy.

“All they’re really interested in is bailout money to bailout radical left governors and radical left mayors,” Trump said.

But Ohio Democratic Representative Tim Ryan is optimistic the parties will come together.

“I hope by the end of this week we’re pulling the trigger on something,” Rep. Ryan said.

But that timeline depends on what’s in the deal and if the president gets on board.