Senate confirms Montgomery Judge Andrew Brasher to US Court of Appeals

The U.S. Senate confirmed U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Brasher Tuesday afternoon to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit.

Senators voted along party lines to confirm Brasher in a 52-43 vote. Alabama Republican Sen. Richard Shelby voted for Brasher’s confirmation. Democrat Sen. Doug Jones voted against.

President Donald Trump nominated Brasher for the position in November, six months after he was appointed as a judge for the U.S. District Court for Middle Alabama.

Brasher received his undergraduate degree from Samford University and graduated from Harvard Law School.