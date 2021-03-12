Senate advances Tennessee student discipline bill

One year into COVID-19, News 19 reached out to a number of North Alabama's public school systems, and by all accounts, they've likely faced one of the steepest learning curves of any publicly funded institution in adapting to the new normal.

"When it hit and we had to shut down it's like, 'OK, this cannot go on forever," said Lee Willis, Morgan County Schools Deputy Superintendent.

"And the goal that we had to figure out quickly was how do we resume teaching and learning as quickly as possible," recounted Craig Williams of Huntsville City Schools.

But immediately reaching that goal didn't come easy for most area school districts. COVID-19 presented a wide range of challenges most educators had never encountered before.

"You know teachers and school people like to plan, we like to plan change and we like to plan for it and we spend a long time planning for it, but this has had zero opportunity and so you had to build this plane in flight," said Ed Nichols, Madison City Schools Superintendent.

Nichols credited his staff and teachers with jumping in to rapidly design a range of virtual learning programs for students, and implement COVID-19 safety measures to get teaching back online.