Senate advances Tennessee student discipline bill

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Portrait of a young teacher shouting as her students run around her

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Senate has advanced a proposal that would allow teachers to remove students from the classroom permanently despite concerns that the bill could unfairly punish some vulnerable students.

Supporters argued Thursday that the proposal is needed to assist teachers who are unable to do their job when faced with a disruptive, aggressive or violent student.

The GOP-dominant Senate approved the bill on a 25-8 vote, with just two Republicans joining the chamber’s six-member Democratic caucus in opposition. The House needs another vote on it before it can go before Gov. Bill Lee.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News