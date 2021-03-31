Sen. Tuberville visits Redstone Arsenal

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. — U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville met with leaders at Redstone Arsenal Wednesday.

Tuberville’s tour was part of a two-day stop in Huntsville.

Less than a week after traveling to the U.S.-Mexico border, the Republican senator said he believes the Biden administration is not doing enough to stop illegal immigrants from entering the country.

“I didn’t know what to expect at the border, but it wasn’t good,” Tuberville said. “It wasn’t good at all.”

Tuberville said the Biden administration should reinstate some of former president Donald Trump’s border policies, including a border wall.

“The only person who has made any headway with our immigration system is President Trump,” he said. “And not just because of him but because of his ideas of number one, put a border wall up and number two, when they come across, no matter who they are, they put them on a plane and send them back to the country they came from.”

On the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state, Tuberville urged all Alabamians to get the vaccine when they become eligible.

“The herd immunity and the people getting the vaccinations gonna put this in the back, in the rearview mirror for us, we’re gonna get this virus behind us and most it’s gonna be because of the vaccine,” Tuberville said.

He acknowledged that recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows Alabama is last in the country when it comes to vaccine rollout per capita. He said there’s no point in making excuses, and he believes the reason is because the state didn’t have the proper infrastructure to handle the vaccine.

He also commented on Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s decision to let the state mask mandate expire April 9, saying he agrees with the decision but he doesn’t think masks are a thing of the past.

“I think in this country we’ve kind of figured out ‘Hey, you know, when you’re around people, groups of people, elderly people, who are susceptible to possibly really being hurt by this virus — you should wear a mask,'” Tuberville said.

He did not comment on the current investigation into the recent naming of Huntsville as the preferred location for U.S. Space Command’s headquarters. A spokesperson for him said nothing has changed, and he believes Huntsville will still be the chosen location.