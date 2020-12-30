Sen. Jones in quarantine after wife tests positive for COVID-19, will miss defense bill vote

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, AL – DECEMBER 11: Democratic Senatorial candidate Doug Jones (R) and his wife Louise Jones (L) greet supporters during a get out the vote campaign rally on December 11, 2017 in Birmingham, Alabama. Jones is facing off against Republican Roy Moore in tomorrow’s special election for the U.S. Senate. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Sen. Doug Jones is in quarantine after his wife, Louise, tested positive for COVID-19.

Sen. Jones made the announcement on Twitter, saying he had to take care of “his running mate.” He said he has not tested positive at this time.

Due to being in quarantine, Sen. Jones will not be able to vote in the Senate’s decision whether or not to overturn President Donald Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act.

This was scheduled to be the senator’s last vote before leaving office.

