COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) - A Tennessee woman's chance encounter with a country music star on Sunday has been viewed more than three million times on TikTok.

"I was just driving to my parent's house, and my tire blew out," said Courtney Potts, a young mom of two. "I was scared to keep going, so I just had to stop because I didn't want to mess my wheel up." She pulled to the side of a road in Columbia.