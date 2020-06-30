Semi truck fire blocks I-65 NB at I-565 exit

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala.–Traffic is currently blocked in both lanes of I-65 northbound just before the I-565 exit. Emergency crews are dealing with a fire involving a semi truck.

The emergency call call came in around 10:00 p.m. Monday. As of 12:20am Tuesday traffic was still blocked but one lane was expected to be open soon.

Fire departments from Decatur, Priceville and Flint all responded. The semi’s cab is a total loss. A member of the Decatur Fire Department told WHNT that there were no injuries. The driver told first responders that he believed an airbag malfunction caused the fire.