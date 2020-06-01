Semi-truck driver arrested after driving through Minneapolis protesters

A semi driver is in custody in Minneapolis after the truck he was driving was captured speeding through a crowd of protesters on a bridge.

According to reports, some of the protesters were kneeling on the bridge when the tanker truck drove into the crowd Sunday. The truck did stop in the crowd, and protesters are seen climbing on top of it, and pulling the driver out of the cab.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says while no protesters were seriously hurt, the driver Bogdan Vechirko is being treated for non-life threatening injuries and has been charged with assault.