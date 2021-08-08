Semi-truck crash causes hours long stall on I-565

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Eastbound drivers on Interstate 565 dealt with a large back-up in traffic after a wreck on Sunday morning.

News 19 crews on the scene stated a large 18-wheeler had crashed and scattered metal cargo it had been carrying across the interstate near the Memorial Parkway exit.

Authorities reported no injuries as a result of the crash.

Reports of the crash came just before 8 a.m. Traffic was reduced down to one lane for more than six hours.

The area has since been cleared and no further investigation is expected.

